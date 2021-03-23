Janhvi Kapoor: Film Reviews Matter To Me More Than Compliments; I Take The Criticism Constructively

Three years ago, when Boney Kapoor and Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor made her grand Bollywood debut with Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter, she failed to hit the right chord with the audiences. From her accent to acting skills, trolls criticised her left, right and center, but despite the negativity around her debut, Janhvi left good impression on some of the movie-goers. Cut to present, Janhvi's craft has been improvised a lot.

Recently, when Janhvi's Roohi hit the theatres, she not only earned praises for her acting chops and choice of films, but also her killer dance moves and expressions. Roohi received positive reactions from the audiences, as well as the critics, and Janhvi is pretty satisfied with the response.

In her recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, when Janhvi was asked if the reviews matter to her, she said, "Yes, film reviews do matter to me. I read them and take the criticism constructively. That matters to me more than the compliments. But I also come to know if someone has written with vendetta in mind. I have reached a stage where I can filter honest opinions from vindictive ones. A person knows his limitations and what he/she needs to work on."

When Janhvi was asked if she also believes that film reviews should be published on Monday, as films get rated in a few minutes on Friday in the current age of smartphones, she said that she doesn't think so.

"I don't subscribe to that. The critics are doing their job, just like we did our job in making a film that we wanted. If a review is done after three days, the critic might be swayed in writing as per the public's response to the film, and his/her perspective might not come out in entirety," said Janhvi.

With respect to work, Janhvi will next be seen in Dostana 2, Good Luck Jerry and Takht.

