Janhvi Kapoor Says It Was Confusing Post Dhadak; 'Don't Know If People Understood What I'm Capable Of'

Late actress Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor stepped into Bollywood with Karan Johar's Dhadak. Post that she starred in a web anthology Ghost Stories and followed it up Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The latter earned her praises for her performance.

Her upcoming projects consist of films belonging to different genres. In a recent interaction with Hindustan Times, Janhvi opened up about her film choices.

On being asked if she is not deliberating sticking to potboilers, the actress said, "I am actually excited about the variety I am getting to explore. Aisa nahi ki consciously nahi, voh bhi art hi hai, with all nautanki, maza aata hai. My aspirations, goal is also to look good, have fun, I would be very happy to sing and dance, but at the end of the day, they are projects I would enjoy watching as well. I like these characters I am playing, and find them challenging, which are offering something to me, and me to them."

Speaking about how actors tend to get slotted in the film industry, Janhvi told the tabloid, "In my time in the film industry so far, people are quick to slot you in whatever they feel. After Dhadak, I don't know if people really understood what I am capable of, that was quite confusing. Although I am very happy with the fact that the film did such business, it was a mixed sentiment after the release. I could gauge it from the offers I was getting. After Gunjan, I am getting all similar author-backed, female led roles. If people want to see you in a certain light, they will always see you in that. I am just trying to find new things."

When the tabloid asked Janhvi the best part of being an actor, she replied, "I really feel there isn't any such thing anymore, pehle ek hi raasta tha ki 'yahi karna hai' (in terms of genres), now you get more roles. You can create your own journey, people have individuality. I think it's a liberating time for artistes."

Janhvi also talked about the rat-race and competition with her contemporaries and said, "I focus on my work and do what I love to the best of my abilities. I am looking for opportunities where I can be the best. Competition means different to different people. It may not be necessarily box office numbers. If you know, you know, maybe it's an award, or the feeling that you are loved by audiences. When you have that, you just know. When they own you, like they owned my mom (late actor Sridevi), you feel you belong to them."

Janhvi is currently busy shooting for Aand L Rai's production Good Luck Jerry in Chandigarh. Besides this film, the actress will next be seen in Kartik Aaryan's Dostana 2, Rajkummar Rao starrer Roohi Afzana and Karan Johar's Takht.

