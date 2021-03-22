janhvi-kapoor-says-she-gets-upset-when-someone-passes-a-wrong-remark-against-her-family

Like every girl, actress Janhvi Kapoor loves her family and can't listen anything wrong about them. Ever since Janhvi made her Bollywood debut, she has always been vocal about her bond with sisters Khushi and Anushula Kapoor, brother Arjun Kapoor and father Boney Kapoor. In her recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, when Janhvi was asked if she gets upset when wrong stories are published about her, here's what she said:

"Not about me, but I get upset if it's about my family, and even if someone passes a wrong remark against them," said Janhvi.

In the last few months, Janhvi received backlash from trolls like no other star kid. No matter what she chose to do, trolls were always ready to criticise her. However, things changed when Janhvi shared the trailer of Roohi on her Instagram page, and left everyone pretty impressed with her choice of films.

When asked if she gets annoyed while being targeted by trolls constantly, she said that she has gotten used to it, and now, she doesn't get ruffled. She further added that she has learnt to not take the backlash very seriously.

"You are out there asking for people to like you, but you need to understand that everyone in the world cannot like you," added the Dhadak actress.

Janhvi was last seen in Roohi alongside Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. Speaking about the response that the film received from the audiences, the Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actress said that she's pretty satisfied with it.

"I came back to Mumbai from Punjab just yesterday and people were complimenting me about 'Roohi' at the airport. It felt really good," asserted Janhvi.

