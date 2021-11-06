Janhvi Kapoor Shares Some Delightful Glimpses From Her 'Laddoo Baby' AKA Khushi Kapoor's Birthday Bash

Actress Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi Kapoor celebrated her 21st birthday yesterday (November 5). On the occasion, the sisters hosted a fun rooftop party for their friends. Janhvi took to her social media handle to share some delightful pictures from the occasion.

Talking about the same, Janhvi Kapoor shared some stunning pictures with her sister and birthday girl Khushi Kapoor. The picture has Janhvi looking gorgeous in a hot pink body-hugging attire that she has paired up with a ponytail and silver earrings. The Ghost Stories actress has furthermore paired up the look with matching shoes.

While the woman of the hour, Khushi Kapoor looked ravishing in a light peach-coloured elegant gown that perfectly complemented her slender frame. She paired up the look with hoop earrings and transparent sandals. Janhvi Kapoor then went on to share some endearing pictures with their other friends on the rooftop that has been beautifully lit for Khushi's birthday. Janhvi also shared a blurry but cute click with a friend wherein she can be seen in printed yellow maxi attire. The Dhadak actress captioned the same stating, "HBD my Laddoo Baby." Take a look at the pictures.

Meanwhile, in an earlier interview in January this year, Khushi Kapoor's father and producer Boney Kapoor had hinted that Khushi will soon be making her Bollywood debut following her sister Janhvi Kapoor's footsteps. However, he had revealed that he will not be launching Khushi and instead someone that he trusts, will be doing the same. A news report in The Times Of India had quoted Boney to reveal to a publication stating, "Yes, Khushi is also keen on acting. You will hear an announcement soon."

Boney Kapoor had furthermore said about Khushi Kapoor's debut stating, "I have the resources, but I would rather have someone else launch her because I am her father and one tends to get indulgent. You can't afford to do that as a filmmaker and nor is it good for the actor. Anil (brother Anil Kapoor) was still an established actor, so it didn't affect him much, but I think I became an indulgent brother with Sanjay (Sanjay Kapoor) when he made his entry into film. I would want Khushi to find her own footing. She will be launched by someone I respect and someone I feel secure and safe about."