Janhvi Kapoor Vacations In Maldives, Says She ‘Fully Gets The Hype’

It is not a hidden fact that the beautiful locales of Maldives are a favourite vacation destination for many celebs. The latest starlet to vacation in the Maldives is none other than Janhvi Kapoor. The actor shared some stunning pictures from her holiday recently and also shared her state of mind about the destination.

Talking about the same, Janhvi took to her social media handle to share a series of pictures which might be enough to rise the 'wanderlust' in all of us. In the first picture, she can be seen posing for a lovely picture in a yellow attire which she has paired up with a cape-like jacket. The Dhadak actor can be seen posing against the backdrop of the breathtaking sea.

Apart from that, she also shared a reflection selfie of hers and another picture wearing a hat and some elegant neckpieces. The Ghost Stories actor shared some happy pictures with her friends. In the last picture, Janhvi can be seen looking visibly ecstatic as she tries out a delicacy of Maldives. In her caption, she stated even though she is the last to get on the Maldives bandwagon, she fully gets the hype about the place. Take a look at the post shared by the actor.

Meanwhile, the actor has garnered several praises for her performance in the horror-comedy flick Roohi. Her act as a girl possessed by a spirit was received well by the audience and the critics. The actor's dance moves in songs like 'Nadiyon Paar' and 'Pangat' also struck a positive chord with the viewers. The film also starred Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in the lead roles and was helmed by Hardik Mehta.

On the work front, Janhvi has been shooting for the feel-good comedy movie Good Luck Jerry. The actor will also be seen in the much-awaited movie Dostana 2. It will also be starring Kartik Aaryan and newbie Laksh Lalwani. Janhvi also had Karan Johar's ambitious film Takht in the pipeline. However, the movie has taken a backseat by the makers for now due to production issues.