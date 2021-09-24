Trolls' Attack! Janhvi Kapoor's Wardrobe Malfunctions Pinpointed By Netizens; Malaika Mocked For Her Duck Walk

Social media is a dangerous place for any celebrity! Their each and every action is under surveillance hence, they often become the victims of trolling. While many celebrities have slammed the emerging culture of trolling, nobody can run away from it. Recently, Janhvi Kapoor and Malaika Arora were trolled mercilessly by netizens when their videos surfaced on social media.

While Janhvi was trolled for her wardrobe malfunction, Malaika was trolled for her 'duck walk'.

Recently, Janhvi was seen leaving gym to enter her car. She wore a shirt and one of the buttons of her shirt was unbuttoned, revealing her innerwear. This didn't go unnoticed by netizens and they were quick to troll her over her minor oops moment.

India's Best Dancer's New Edition Returns With Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapoor, Terence Lewis As Judges

"Jaan bujh k button khula rakha ya galati se open reh gaya?" questioned a netizen while taking a jibe at Janhvi.

"First time a button got more attention rather than a celebrity😂," wrote another netizen.

Malaika on the other hand, was trolled mercilessly when she was caught walking towards a yoga studio in a weird way.

"Weird walk. Are you a duck or what?" commented a user on her viral video.

Another user wrote, "Why is she walking like that.........🙄🙄😏"

"Why is she walking like this? Though she is a judge on a show India's next supermodel," commented one more user, taking a dig at her walking style.

Malaika Arora Says She Worked On Her Relationships During Lockdown; 'My Relationships Mean The World To Me'

"Just for enhancing her back, she is walking like a duck.. lol," wrote one more netizen.

These two attacks by trolls prove that they have their eyes on every little thing related to the celebrities.

(Social media posts are unedited.)