Janhvi Kapoor Wraps Up Good Luck Jerry, Recalls Working Tirelessly To Create Something Exciting

Janhvi Kapoor who was busy shooting for Good Luck Jerry in Punjab has wrapped up the film's shooting on Friday. The actress took to her Instagram account and share pictures from the final day of the shoot on set with an emotional note.

Janhvi began shooting for Good Luck Jerry in January 2021 amid the pandemic. The shooting was halted twice by protesters, and the actress also took time off as she was busy promoting Roohi. However, the makers finally wrapped up the shoot on March 19, 2021.

While thanking her team, Janhvi wrote on Instagram, "I can't believe it's a film wrap. So many things have happened, changed, evolved, been learnt and unlearnt during the course of and because of this shoot. But through all of it I used to be so excited to come to set and see all these faces and trouble them and laugh with them and work tirelessly and unitedly to create something that was exciting all of us. I'll miss all of you - is a massive understatement. And thank you for everything."

Janhvi shared several pictures in the post with the entire crew of the film, including director Siddharth Sengupta. One of the pictures also showed Janhvi in her character's get-up with balloons, looking up at the sky. In another snippet, she can be seen celebrating her birthday on the film's set.

She also shared a couple of pictures on her Instagram stories, including a mirror self with her personal team and captioned it as, "My Jerry Fam" with red hearts and a loving face emoticon. Another picture showed her posing with her co-actor, Samta Sudiksha. Both can be seen making faces while hugging in a set of collage pictures.

The film is helmed by Siddharth Sengupta is produced by Aanand L Rai. The makers are yet to announce the film's release. Good Luck Jerry will be Janhvi's second film in theatres after the lockdown. She will also be seen in Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan.

