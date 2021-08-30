Janmashtami 2021: Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut Extend Warm Wishes On The Occasion

Today (August 30) marks the holy occasion of Janmashtami. The day celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna. On this auspicious occasion, some Bollywood celebs took to their social media handle to extend warm wishes to their fans.

Amitabh Bachchan took to his Twitter handle to share his wish on the occasion of Janmashtami. His translated tweet read as, "Many Many Wishes On Janmashtami." The Amar Akbar Anthony also shared a beautiful picture of Lord Krishna. Take a look at the same.

Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram story to share her wish on the occasion of Janmashtami. Apart from wishing on the occasion, the Tanu Weds Manu Returns actress also shared a picture of herself from one of her visits to a temple of Lord Krishna. She can be seen in red traditional attire. Kangana captioned the post as, "Srinathji Jai Shree Krishna." Take a look at her post.

Abhishek Bachchan also shared a Janmashtami wish for his fans. The Big Bull actor tweeted stating, "May this Janmashtami bless you with happiness, peace and joy!#KrishnaJanmashtami." Take a look at his wish.

May this Janmashtami bless you with happiness, peace and joy! #KrishnaJanmashtami pic.twitter.com/YqXBxvgNfd — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 30, 2021

Hema Malini took to her social media account to tweet, "Janmashtami - time for a happy celebration of Krishna's birth to rid the world of potent evil. At Mathura, thousands have congregated to celebrate this event-such, is the bhakti & fervour! My request is for all to be careful, wear masks & observe all rules. Please take care &be safe." Take a look at her tweet.