Jasleen Royal’s Rendition Of ‘Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’ With Her Dog Is Too Adorable To Miss

Singer Jasleen Royal who has several hit tracks like Preet', 'Din Shagna Da', 'Nachne De Ne Saare', 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' and 'Love You Zindagi' to her kitty, also enjoys a massive fan-following on social media. The singer often shares some fun glimpses of her personal and professional life on the same. Recently, Jasleen took to her social media handle to share her own rendition of the popular viral track, 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' and she found inspiration for the same in her adorable pet dog.

For the unversed, the 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' trend started after popular Pakistani content creator and influencer Dananee shared a hilarious video wherein she can be seen saying how the elite people in her country call party as 'pawri'. This started a meme fest on social media and soon musician Yashraj Mukhate created a catchy track using her viral dialogue. Jasleen Royal gave her own touch to the song. Her lyrics included, 'Yeh Main Hoon, Yeh Mera Dog Hain, Yeh Iska Paw Hain (wherein she takes the paw of her dog) And Yeh Hamari Pawri Ho Rahi Hai.' Apart from the endearing lyrics of the 'Laaj Sharam' singer, it is the cuteness of her pet dog which is a complete show-stealer. The video also has Jasleen's dog sporting glares. Actor Pulkit Samrat also reacted to the same along with some laughing emojis. She captioned the same stating, "It takes two to Paw-ri" along with a dog emoji. Take a look at her post.

Meanwhile on the work front, Jasleen Royal had released a new song titled 'Sang Rahiyo' last year, wherein she has featured alongside Ranveer Allahbadia of BeerBiceps fame. The song was a beautiful ode to couples who are in a long-distance relationship. In an earlier exclusive interview with FilmiBeat, the singer had revealed shooting for the song amidst the pandemic and had also spoken about recovering from COVID-19. Jasleen had shared the best compliments she had received so far and said that actors Sanya Malhotra and Radhika Madan loved her song and complimented her for the same. Veteran singer Lucky Ali had also heard Jasleen's 'Sang Rahiyo' and had complimented it by calling it a 'superb' track.

