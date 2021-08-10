Javed Akhtar Accuses Kangana Ranaut Of Allegedly Delaying Their Ongoing Legal Proceedings

The ongoing legal battle between actress Kangana Ranaut and veteran writer Javed Akhtar does not seem to die down anytime soon. It all started after Akhtar filed a criminal complaint against Ranaut in November 2020 before the magistrate allegedly making defamatory and baseless comments against him in television interviews. In December 2020, the court directed the suburban Juhu police to conduct an inquiry. However, Kangana approached the Bombay High Court seeking the quashing of proceedings initiated by a city magistrate on the criminal defamation complaint. Now Akhtar has alleged that the actress is delaying their ongoing legal proceedings.

According to a news report in India Today, Javed Akhtar has stated in his affidavit that the contentions of Kangana Ranaut are unfounded and baseless. The report stated that Akhtar's affidavit states, "Present Petition is filed with the sole intent to delay the proceedings without there being any basis whatsoever. It is also a matter of fact that for the last 5 dates, the Applicant (Ranaut) has not been appearing before the Ld. 10th MM (Magistrate Court) on one pretext or the other."

Kangana Ranaut Moves HC Against Defamation Case Filed By Javed Akhtar

Earlier, in an appeal filed through advocate Rizwan Siddiquee, Kangana Ranaut claimed that the Andheri metropolitan magistrate's court initiated proceedings against her by relying only on the police's report and did not examine witnesses independently. After Javed Akhtar had filed a complaint against her back in November 2020, the police had stated in its report that an offence was made out on the face of it and further probe was needed after which the court initiated criminal proceedings against Ranaut and issued a summon to her in February 2021.

Court Rejects Kangana Ranaut's Plea Over Javed Akhtar's Defamation Suit

The Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi actor's plea had stated, "The metropolitan magistrate did not use his own powers to conduct an inquiry but instead blatantly used the police machinery to collect the signed witness statements...which is completely unheard of. It was likely that the witnesses were influenced by the police and the magistrate should have recorded evidence of witnesses under oath to "establish if an actual case was made out." However, the court rejected Kangana Ranaut's plea over Akhtar's defamation suit against her. The actress is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film Dhaakad in Budapest.