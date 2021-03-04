Javed Akhtar Files Caveat In SC After Kangana Ranaut's Plea To Transfer Cases From Mumbai To Shimla

Earlier this week, Kangana Ranaut filed a plea in the Supreme Court to transfer the criminal cases against her and her sister Rangoli Chandel from Mumbai to Shimla. Now, writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar has filed a caveat in the Supreme Court saying that he be heard in connection to the Bollywood actress's plea.

According to reports, a caveat, which is filed by a litigant in High courts and in the Supreme Court is to ensure that no adverse order is passed against the party without it being heard in court.

Kangana is currently seeking to transfer the case against her and her sister on their offensive tweets allegedly hurting religious sentiments. The sisters have claimed that if trials are conducted in Mumbai there would be a "material threat" to their lives and property. The plea filed through Advocate Neeraj Shekhar also stated, "It is pertinent to mention that the Maharashtra government led by Shiv Sena has been harassing the petitioners."

Meanwhile, Kangana is also seeking a transfer of the case filed against her by Javed Akhtar. The veteran writer had filed a criminal complaint against Ranaut before the Andheri Metropolitan Magistrate, for allegedly making defamatory and baseless comments against him in television interviews. He presented witnesses in the recent court hearing claiming that Kangana's statements have caused damage to his reputation.

In an TV interview, Kangana Ranaut said "there are people like Javed Akhtar and company, who call themselves atheists." She claimed that the group is for keeping an eye on people within the industry to check whether they are pro-Islam or not. She added that the group then 'filters' Islam-friendly people in the industry and promotes them.

Notably, Kangana was asked to appear before the court on March 1 to record her statement in the same case. However, after failing to do so, Metropolitan magistrate RR Khan said, "You are at liberty to challenge the order (issue of process & summons) but that cannot absolve you from appearance here." Thereafter, a bailable warrant was issued against Kangana.

ALSO READ: Javed Akhtar's Defamation Case: Court Issues Bailable Warrant Against Kangana Ranaut

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli Chandel Move SC Seeking Transfer Of Criminal Cases To Shimla