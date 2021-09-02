Javed Akhtar Had Advised Kangana Ranaut To Settle Her Issues With Hrithik Roshan In 2016

Javed Akhtar and Kangana Ranaut have been engaged in a legal court battle after the former filed a defamation suit against her last year. Reportedly, the Bombay High Court has reserved this order on its plea.

As per a report in India Today, during the hearing, Kangana's lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui gave a brief background of the case where the lyricist had called Ranaut sisters with the help of a doctor known to both parties. The doctor was also known to Hrithik Roshan. The report stated that in 2016, Kangana had gone to meet the lyricist along with her sister where the doctor was also present.

Back then, Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan were in the news for their alleged relationship and the mail exchange between them. Akhtar told the court that he had advised Kangana to settle her issues with Hrithik.

The report further stated that Javed Akhtar in his statement said, "I tried to advise and pacify her to settle issues with Hrithik. However, she did not listen to me and told me that she would take the issue as per her choice and she would show him. As she was not in a mood to listen to me, I changed the topics and shared pleasantries with her, offered some tea or coffee to her and saw her off till the lift."

Meanwhile, the doctor in his statement said that Akhtar told Kangana, "Both of you are celebrities. This entire issue of fake emails will hurt our image in the media and the public. Hence, you should settle it by saying sorry to Hrithik Roshan."

Javed Akhtar had registered a criminal complaint against Kangana Ranaut in November last year following her alleged 'defamatory and baseless comments' against him in a TV interview.