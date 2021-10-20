Javed Akhtar On Bollywood Being Targeted With Raids: Film Industry Has A Price To Pay For Being High Profile

Post a popular actor's demise last year, there have been several raids conducted in Bollywood with the alleged use of drugs. This topic recently gained momentum once again after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in connection with a drugs-on-cruise case.

Amid this, veteran lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar believes the Hindi film industry is constantly under the scanner because of its high profile nature. He was speaking at the launch of the book 'Changemakers', penned by authors Almas Virani and Sweta Samota.

Javed Akhtar Receives Legal Notice Demanding Apology Over Remarks Against RSS

At the event when Akhtar was asked if he feels that Bollywood is being routinely targeted with raids, he said, "This is the price the film industry has to pay for being high profile. When you're high profile, people have fun pulling you down, throwing muck at you. If you're a nobody, then who has the time to throw stones at you?"

Kangana Ranaut Appears In Court For Javed Akhtar Defamation Case, Lawyer Says 'She Lost Faith In Court'

Without naming anyone, he continued that the superstar's son's case got more media attention than an alleged "one billion dollar" drug recovery from a port. Akhtar was referring to the seizure of 2,988 kg of heroin at Mundra Port located in Kutch district of Gujarat.

"You find cocaine worth ₹ one billion dollar at a port, somewhere else there were 1,200 people where ganja and a total sum of ₹ 1 lakh 30 thousand is found, according to media reports. Now this has become a big national news but I haven't seen any headline on the billion dollar cocaine...," Javed told the reporters.

However he refused to elaborate when he was asked if he feels Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan are being targeted.

Coming back to Aryan, the star kid was arrested by the NCB on October 2 and is currently lodged in Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai. His bail plea application will be heard at the court today (October 20).