Javed Akhtar On Rakhi Sawant's Biopic Claim: Would Like To Write A Script Based On Her Life

Rakhi Sawant is currently making headlines after she claimed that renowned writer Javed Akhtar wanted to make a film on her. While many trolled the actress for the same, now Javed Akhtar himself has confirmed the same.

Rakhi during an interview with India TV.com said, "I was called by Javed Akhtar before the Coronavirus pandemic a year ago. He said that he wanted to write my biopic and meet me. But after that day, I did not get to meet him. They want make a biopic about me, but my biopic will be very controversial and I do not know whether the people of the country would like to see it or not."

Reacting to the news Javed Akhtar told Bollywood Hungama, "No, she is right. I think some four or five years back we were on the same flight and she told me about her childhood and I did tell her that someday I would like to write a script based on her life."

Rakhi had also said that if Javed Akhtar writes the script, his son Farhan Akhtar can direct it. When asked who she think should play her in the biopic, a Spotboye.com report quoted her as saying, "I don't know whether he will cast me or Alia or Priyanka Chopra. I love myself but I don't want to do it, so either Alia can do it or Deepika Padukone or even Kareena Kapoor Khan. They are all my favourite actresses."

Rakhi was last seen in the reality TV show Bigg Boss season 14. While she had entered as a challenger, Rakhi made it to the finale and was competing for the winning trophy with Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya and Aly Goni.

