    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Javed Akhtar Receives Legal Notice Demanding Apology Over Remarks Against RSS

      By
      |

      A city-based lawyer on Wednesday sent a legal notice to lyricist Javed Akhtar for allegedly making "false and defamatory" remarks against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in an interview to a news channel, and sought an apology from him over it.

      javed akhtar

      Javed Akhtar Case: Arrest Warrant To Be Issued Against Kangana Ranaut If She Fails To Attend Next Hearing Javed Akhtar Case: Arrest Warrant To Be Issued Against Kangana Ranaut If She Fails To Attend Next Hearing

      The lawyer, Santosh Dubey, also said he would file a criminal case seeking damages of Rs 100 crore from Akhtar, if he fails to tender an "unconditional written apology" and withdraw all his statements within seven days from receipt of the notice.

      Kangana Ranaut Appears In Court For Javed Akhtar Defamation Case, Lawyer Says 'She Lost Faith In Court'Kangana Ranaut Appears In Court For Javed Akhtar Defamation Case, Lawyer Says 'She Lost Faith In Court'

      Akhtar (76) in a recent interview drew parallels between the Taliban and Hindu extremists. The lawyer's notice claimed that by making such statements, Akhtar has committed an offence under Indian Penal Code Sections 499 (defamation) and 500 (punishment for defamation).

      Comments
      Read more about: javed akhtar
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X