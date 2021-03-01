Javed Akhtar's Defamation Case: Court Issues Bailable Warrant Against Kangana Ranaut

A Mumbai court on Monday (March 1) issued a bailable warrant against Kangana Ranaut. The actress reportedly failed to appear before the court in connection with Javed Akhtar's defamation complaint filed against her.

The Andheri metropolitan magistrate's court a month ago, on February 1, 2021, issued summons to Ranaut directing her to appear before the court on March 1. Following the failure to appear, the court issued a bailable warrant against the actress and postponed the matter for further hearing on March 22.

Advocate Vrinda Grover, appearing on behalf of Akhtar, told the court that Kangana was aware of the case but still did not appear. Grover cited Kangana's tweet responding to a news article about the court summons for her. She also pointed out that the actress has not filed for an exemption application.

Akhtar's lawyer also cited three witnesses to demonstrate how Ranaut maligned his image in the eyes of right-thinking members of society, members of the film fraternity, and friends and acquaintances.

On the other hand, Kangana's lawyer Rizwan Siddiquee opposed the plea and said that his client would be challenging the order as the witnesses were not verified under oath. In response, Metropolitan magistrate RR Khan said, "You are at liberty to challenge the order (issue of process & summons) but that cannot absolve you from appearance here."

For the unversed, Akhtar had filed the complaint against Ranaut for allegedly making baseless and false statements against him during interviews. The veteran lyricists claimed that the statements damaged his reputation.

The complaint was filed under sections 499 and 500 (defamation) of the Indian Penal Code. The complaint came after Kangana made claims about a mafia existing in Bollywood during a Republic TV interview after Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

In the interview, Kangana Ranaut said "there are people like Javed Akhtar and company, who call themselves atheists." She claimed that the group is about keeping an eye on people within the industry to check whether they are pro-Islam or not. She added then that the group 'filters' Islam-friendly people in the industry and promote them.

