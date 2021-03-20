Jaya Bachchan Reacts To Uttarakhand CM's Ripped Jeans Comment: Bad Mind Set & Encourages Crimes Against Women

Actress and Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan has opened up about Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat's recent comments on women wearing ripped jeans. Jaya Bachchan expressed her disappointment while talking to ANI and said comments like these "encourage crimes against women."

Earlier this week, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat's spoke about substance abuse at a workshop organized for the protection of child rights in Dehradun by the Uttarakhand State Commission. During the interaction, he recalled a woman wearing ripped jeans on the same flight as him and said, "Showing bare knees by wearing ripped jeans just to look like rich kids is the value given now which is just a race towards westernisation when the western world today are following us. Ripped jeans pave the way for societal breakdown and is a bad example parents set for children."

Jaya Bachchan while reacting to the CM's statement said, "Those in higher posts must think and make public statements. You say such things in today's times, you will decide who's cultured and who's not based on clothes? It's bad mindset and encourages crimes against women."

CM Rawat's statement went viral on social media, women around the country have been sharing pictures wearing ripped jeans with the hashtag #RippedJeansTwitter to call out CM's problematic statement. Jaya Bachchan's grand-daughter also shared pictures wearing ripped jeans in Instagram and said, "I'll wear my ripped jeans. Thank you. And I'll wear them proudly :)."

Reacting to CM's statement Navya wrote, "Change your mentality before changing our clothes because the only thing shocking here is the message comments like this send to society. Just (angry emojis)."

Coming back to Jaya Bachchan, the actress is reportedly making an acting comeback with a Marathi project which is set to be directed by Gajendra Ahire. Jaya was last seen in the 2013 film titled Sunglass which unfortunately did not make it to the big screen.

ALSO READ: Navya Naveli Wears Ripped Jeans Proudly, Asks Uttarakhand CM To Change His Mentality

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan Elated About Jaya Bachchan And Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Returning To Work After A Long Gap!