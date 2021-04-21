Jaya Prada Recalls Her Rivalry With Sridevi; Says 'We Never Had Eye Contact With Each Other'

Jaya Prada and Sridevi worked together in several films like Aulad, Aakhree Raasta, Tohfa, Mawaali and others. But off screen, they were always pitted against each other and reports about their professional rivalry did the rounds in the media.

Recently when Jaya Prada appeared as a guest on a singing reality show, the actress opened up about her infamous catfight with Sridevi and said that they simply didn't have any chemistry off screen. The yesteryear actress revealed that she and Sridevi never had eye contact with each other even after playing perfect sisters in films.

Jaya said, "I am the luckiest person I can say, and it's never been that we had any personal grudge against each other but it is just that our chemistry never matched. We never had eye contact with each other even after being perfect sisters on screen. We both competed with each other, be it dresses or dance. Every single time we met, the directors or the actors used to introduce us on set and to which we used to greet each other and move ahead."

Jaya even narrated an anecdote from the shooting of their film Maqsad when her co-stars Rajesh Khanna and Jeetendra locked her and Sridevi in a room to get them talking. However, their efforts turned out to be futile.

The veteran actress recalled, 'I still remember during the shoot of Maqsad, Jeetu Ji and Rajesh Khanna Ji locked both of us in one makeup room for an hour where they both felt that if they lock us together, we will start a conversation with each other but we both did not even say a word and then the superstars of Bollywood gave up on us."

Further, Jaya Prada talked about how she was upset when she came to know about Sridevi's demise and said, "When I got the news how she has left us in between, it still upsets me and I miss her a lot because I feel alone and through this platform, I would also like to say that if somewhere she is listening to me I would just say that I wish we could talk to each other."

Sridevi passed away due to accidental drowning in Dubai in 2018. The actress had gone there to visit a family wedding.

