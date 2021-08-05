Jayeshbhai Jordaar Actress Shalini Pandey: I Never Put Pressure On Myself To Be A Certain Body Type

Shalini Pandey caught everyone's attention as Vijay Deverakonda's love interest Preeti in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy. Now, the actress is all set to take Bollywood by storm with her Hindi debut, Yash Raj Films' Jayeshbhai Jordaar opposite Ranveer Singh.

Lately, the actress has been looking her fittest best and setting social media on fire with her galmorous pictures. However, Shalini says that she has never felt the pressure to look a certain way for the industry.

Speaking about her stunning transformation, Shalini said, "I have always been confident of my physique and I never really paid attention to what people were saying about it. I loved whichever phase I was in physically and never really put pressure on myself to be a certain body type."

The actress admitted that women are unnecessarily scrutinised for how they look which is wrong. She said that she is happy about how she is looking right now and feeling good in her head.

"I feel women are subjected to a lot of pressure to be a certain way physically and that's not right. So, I don't really look at this as a transformation. I look at it as a phase that has been achieved for how I needed to be seen on screen for my role. However, I'm happy about how I'm looking right now and feeling good in my head too," the actress said.

She further revealed that she has been health conscious all her life and added, "I have mostly been a healthy eater almost all my life. I was always into sports and I started swimming since the 5th standard. I was into a lot of sports actually like badminton and volleyball and others. I was quite an outdoor kind of a kid. So yes, I have been a fitness freak since ever."

The actress also opened up on how she knocked off some extra pounds and shared,"For this particular weight loss, I got on a meal plan and luckily I was doing a film which required immense amount of dance rehearsals that added to my weight loss. So, there is nothing specific that I did to shed my weight but I feel the meal plan worked really well. I was dancing for around four hours daily and that's a lot of cardio which helped me a lot."

Meanwhile, Shalini is quite excited for her big Hindi debut and said that she is 'relishing' the excitement to see her film release in theatres and isn't feeling the pressure of expectations.

"I've always looked forward to working in films and I've always enjoyed the process of acting and filmmaking. So, I wouldn't say that my big screen Hindi debut is putting me under any pressure. I would actually call it excitement because I'm always euphoric and I'm definitely looking forward to the release of the film. So, I'm actually very, very, excited to see how people will receive the film and my performance. I have really worked hard for it."

Shalini further added that she is comfortable to alter her body type as an artiste to enhance her on-screen performances.

Speaking about how she wants her performances to speak for herself, Shalini added, "I'm an actor who invests a lot of energy and passion into every project that I pick. I want my performances to speak for itself and I would push myself into doing anything to deliver a performance that will hopefully be noticed and talked about. I have no issues with altering my body type if the script and my director wants me to look a certain way on screen."

"There can be immense hormonal changes while transforming your body because, you know, you are putting your body under a lot of pressure when you are adding or shedding weight. However, I'd still go for it if the script demands it because if my character is required to be looking a certain way then why not. It will only help me deliver the most authentic performance on screen," the actress signed off.