Video Alert! Jeh Ali Khan Melts Everyone's Hearts As Paparazzi Spot Him Along With Kareena & Saif Ali Khan

It was nothing but sad that the newborn of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jeh Ali Khan, became the hot topic of discussion from the last few days because of his name. While many netizens vented out their anger on Kareena and Saif, others crossed their limits by dragging the baby into their debate on social media and posting demeaning tweets against him.

Amid all the hullabaloo around his name, earlier today, Saif and Kareena were spotted outside Randhir Kapoor's house along with Jeh Ali Khan and guess what? His pictures are going viral on social media for all the right reasons.

Netizens who have been bashing Kareena and Saif for naming him Jehangir are completely awestruck by his cute face. Kareena was seen wearing a grey sweatshirt and paired her look with black pants and dark sunglasses. Her husband who was carrying Jeh in his arms, was seen in white kurta and black pants.

As Kareena had mentioned in her book that Jeh looks like her, we can totally see the resemblance between mother and the son.

"Both my babies are so different. Tim looks a lot like Saif. Jeh looks like me. Taimur, however, is outgoing and flamboyant. I noticed that even when he was three months old. Jeh is a lot more intense and quieter," she wrote about her sons' personalities in her book.

In her recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, when Kareena was asked if she gets perturbed by trolls, she said that she's a positive person and she can't think of trolls or any form of negativity right now.

With respect to work, Kareena will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha while Saif is gearing up for Bhoot Police.