Jersey Song Mehram: Shahid Kapoor's Latest Song Is Just What You Need When You Are Having A Bad Day

The stage is set for Jersey to hit the screens! The excitement around the movie has hit the roof and yesterday's new poster launch took the hysteria through the roof. Slated to release in theatres on 31st December, the Jersey euphoria is truly unstoppable! Adding to all the anticipation surrounding Jersey, the makers of the film today launched the anthem of the year, Mehram!

In a year that has been a roller-coaster of a ride for most, 'Mehram' is the perfect anthem for the soul. Fuelling your fire and giving wings to your hopes and dreams once again, the song's sequence sees superstar Shahid Kapoor manifest his desire of turning cricketer once again for the love of his son! The soul-fuelling anthem has been sung by Sachet Tandon and composed by Sachet-Parampara. Lyrics penned by Shailender Singh Sodhi, popularly known as Shellee, speak directly to your dreams.

Speaking about the song, singer Sachet said, "We have made Mehram with all our love and passion. It's a song that you listen to when you're having a bad day but still have your go-getter spirit fuelled with adrenaline. We hope you enjoy the song as much as we loved making it for you!"

Excited about the launch of Mehram, producer Aman Gill said, "We all have days when we want to keep going regardless of the curveballs being thrown at us. Mehram is an adrenaline-pumping anthem that will get you back up on the horse and make you chase your dreams. We have already received a great response to the song, as it was there in our trailer and thanks to Shahid singing a few lines from the song. And now, here's the full song! We hope you enjoy it!"

To the delight of Shahid's humungous fan-base, the superstar recently surprised his fans by singing a few lines from Mehram. Later, the actor also posted a video of him singing the anthem of 2021! This has already left fans excited to hear the whole song! And now the wait is finally over!

Presented by Allu Aravind, the movie has been directed by the National Award winning filmmaker Gowtam Tinnanuri, who has also directed the original Telugu Jersey and is produced by Aman Gill, Dil Raju and S Naga Vamsi. The foot-tapping, powerful numbers by Sachet-Parampara are also sure to have you humming the Jersey tunes.