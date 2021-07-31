Jiah Khan's Death Case: CBI Court Will Now Be Hearing The Ongoing Case

It was earlier reported that actor Sooraj Pancholi who was allegedly the main accused in his then-girlfriend and actress Jiah Khan's death, has his trial moved to the CBI Court on July 30. The trial was going on for a long time in the Sessions Court. Now according to the latest update, the CBI Court will hear about the case.

According to a news report by One India, the CBI Court will be hearing all about Jiah Khan's death case. The report further mentioned that the Sessions Court that was conducting the trial of Sooraj Pancholi on the charges of abetment stated that the trial should be transferred to the CBI Court. The trial that had begun in the first half of 2019 will now gain momentum and is expected to proceed further.

Sooraj Pancholi's Trial In Jiah Khan's Case Gets Moved To CBI Court

After the trial was moved to the CBI Court, according to a news report in The Times Of India, Sooraj Pancholi's lawyer Advocate Prashant Patil said, "The order granted by the Hon'ble Sessions Court to transfer the said case to Special CBI Court is a welcome move for my client, Sooraj Pancholi. We have been moving applications since the beginning of the trial to expedite the case and decide the matter on its merits within six months. Our applications were allowed. Even then, the trial proceedings were delayed. We then moved a Writ Petition before the Hon'ble Bombay High Court for expediting the trial and concluding it within six months. The matter now is transferred to Hon'ble CBI Court, which according to law, is the correct legal position."

The late actress Jiah Khan had allegedly died by suicide in her residence in the year 2013. Her then-boyfriend Sooraj Pancholi was charged with abetment for the same. In an earlier interaction with Spotboye, the Hero actor had revealed that the controversy surrounding the case does not affect him now. Sooraj had said, "I am over that now. In fact, I laugh at those making a desperate effort to keep that controversy alive. I have far better things happening in my life." Jiah Khan was known for her performances in films like Nishabd, Ghajini and Housefull.