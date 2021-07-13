Jimmy Sheirgill On Doing Smaller Roles In Film: I Didn't Have Luxury To Wait For Lead Roles

Jimmy Sheirgill made his debut in Gulzar's political thriller Maachis in 1996. But it was Yash Chopra's Mohabbatein in which he played one of the leading men, who shot him to fame. Later, the actor went on to play supporting roles in films like Special 26, Munna Bhai MBBS, Tanu Weds Manu amongst others.

Recently in a tete-a-tete with radio host Siddharth Kanan, the actor opened up on his 25-year journey in Bollywood and said that he didn't have the luxury to wait for hero roles to come this way. Jimmy stood by the choices he made and said that it was the best option for him at that point of time.

On being asked how he has managed to survive in the Hindi film industry for 25 years, Jimmy said, "Mera toh iss industry mein koi nahi tha toh mujhe isi tareeke se apna career dikha, ki kahin kuch interesting mila woh kar liya, yeh nahi socha ki main sirf hero hi karunga aur uske baad phir do saal ghar pe baitha reh gaya. Woh sab luxury mere paas nahi thi isliye mujhe woh saare roles choose karne pade jo maine kiye finally (I did not have a godfather in this industry so I just took up any interesting roles that came my way. I did not think that I would only play the hero and then sat at home for two years waiting. I did not have that luxury, so I chose the roles I ended up doing)."

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW! Jimmy Sheirgill: I Take It As A Compliment When People Call Me An Underrated Actor

Jimmy told RJ Siddharth Kanan that he often gets asked as to which he took up small roles after playing the lead role in films and he tells them that he is proud and glad that he did that.

He further continued, "Kai baar log mereko poochte hai, 'Aapko kya zaroorat thi? Aap achcha bhala hero ka role kar rahe the. Aapko yeh chhota role karne ki kya zaroorat thi? Usse aap typecast ho gaye, uss wajah se aapko aise roles milte hai' (People often ask me why I took up small roles after playing the lead role and tell me that I got typecast in supporting roles). I turn around and say, 'Boss, at that point of time, that was the best option for me and I chose it and I went ahead and did it. I am proud and glad that I did that.' That's how it has been, it's not that I have got anything on a platter."

Collar Bomb Movie Review: Tick-Tock, This Jimmy Sheirgill-Asha Negi Starrer Doesn't Blast Loud!

Earlier in an exclusive interview with Filmibeat, Jimmy had opened up on his 25-year journey and said, "I think everyone is destined to have whatever they are destined to have and whenever they are destined to have it (laughs). Sometimes you get things easily, sometimes it takes time. I am very thankful to God for what he has given me. I have always gone ahead with times and done everything with utmost honesty and sincerity. I just look at the future. As long as the work keeps coming, I will keep working honestly and sincerely with the best of my ability. That's what is important for me."

Workwise, the actor was last seen in the Disney+Hotstar film Collar Bomb.