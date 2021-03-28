'Jogira Sara Ra Ra!' Actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui & Neha Sharma Spread Cheer With An Important Message This Holi

The team of Kushan Nandy's film Jogira Sara Ra Ra! lived up to the festival of colours in all its glory, while also living up to the film's title, which is a popular phrase used during the celebration of Holi.

Taking an innovative initiative, the makers have come up with a special video in which the film's lead actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma, a fresh pairing for Bollywood, indulge in playing Holi in their own special way. While Nawaz blows a melange of colours towards Neha, she takes the fun a notch higher with a water balloon! The video aims to spread a vital message of "Holi khelo, Magar dooor Se," keeping in mind the importance of 'social distancing' for the festival of colours this year.

While shooting the video, the actors shared the fervour of the festival with the entire crew, and the experience turned out to be a little breather full of fun on the sets.

The crew has been shooting for the light-hearted comedy in Lucknow, with due precautions and safety norms in place. The team members are also going through COVID-19 tests every 15 days to ensure everyone remains well and the work is smooth sailing. Despite the challenges and restrictions owing to the pandemic, the team is working in tandem with the schedule.

Director Kushan Nandy says, "The team of 'Jogira Sara Ra Ra!' wishes everyone a Happy Holi, and hope the year turns out to be colourful for everybody. Since our title is so closely related to Holi and its celebration, we wanted to mark the occasion with something special for our audience. We hope this brings some cheer and joy in these unprecedented times, and we are confident that our film will spread as much happiness and more when it releases."

Produced by Naeem A. Siddiqui of Touchwood Multimedia Creations, the film has Kiran Shyam Shroff as its creative producer, and is written by Ghalib Asad Bhopali.

