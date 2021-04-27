John Abraham Gets Harshvardhan Rane His First Major Action Film By Nilesh Sahay

John Abraham who's one of the biggest action star, is also a great human being and many who have worked with him, will vouch for that. Recently, the actor was also instrumental in getting actor Harshvardhan Rane his first major action film which is produced by Nilesh Sahay.

Nilesh who has written, produced and directed Squad, the Massive Actioner that marks the Debut of Action Hero Rinzing Denzongpa is currently wrapping the film which is in post-production.

Nilesh who's very close friends with John, was looking for an actor for his ACTIONER that he is set to start by this year-end. John recommended that he meets Harshvardhan and sees if he would be fit for the role.

Nilesh was impressed with Harshvardhan when he met the actor and thought that he (Rane) is perfect to headline his action film. Nilesh said, "John has one of the biggest fan base in the Action Genre and I take his suggestions very seriously, he was right about Harsh. I have interacted with Harsh, he has a lot of pent up rage which I plan to unleash and show people he's all set for action."

When asked Nilesh if he will direct the film and what's it about, he says "at this point, all is can say is that the film is an out-an-out Actioner, a non-stop Adrenaline Rush". The untitled film is all set to go on the floor by end of the year.

Harshvardhan who is busy till December 2021, is extremely excited about the collaboration. He said, "In Nilesh, I have found a filmmaker that lives, breaths and eats action. He's the rare few who wants to take audiences on a different ride. I was blown away by his vision on the subject and am looking forward to taking the audiences on an unforgettable ride."

John too is excited about the collaboration. He said, "There are very few who understand action the way Nilesh does, I have seen parts of Squad and he has delivered what he promised. I suggested Harsh as he has the perfect balance to be a serious player in the action genre. He will blow everyone away".

When asked who will star opposite Harsh, Nilesh said, "It's early to say however we recently signed a co-management agreement with runway lifestyle, to find and develop new talent for all our entire slate, so let's see."