john-abraham-hands-over-his-social-media-accounts-to-ngos-to-help-people-suffering-from-covid-19

With the COVID-19 positive cases spiking up every day, many actors are coming forward to extend their support to the nation. Earlier, celebrities like Sonu Sood, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Bhumi Pednekar, Ayushmann Khurrana, etc., came forward to do their bit for the people suffering from COVID-19. Actor John Abraham is the latest celebrity to join the bandwagon.

The Garam Masala actor shared a message on his Instagram page, informing his fans that he's handing over his social media accounts to NGOs that he has partnered with., He added that he did so, so that they could amplify the required information for people or their families who are suffering from COVID-19. Read his full statement below...

"As a country we are experiencing a very grim situation. With each passing minute, there are more and more people who are unable to procure oxygen, an ICU bed, a vaccine and sometimes even food.

However, these trying times have also brought people together, to support, to make a difference and attend to needs.

Starting today, I will be handing over my social media accounts to NGOs we have partnered with across with country and all content posted on my handles will be exclusively to help connect those affected with the resources they require. It is time to extend ourselves to humanity and take measures to overcome this crisis.

Anything and everything to save lives and win this battle TOGETHER. Stay indoor. Stay safe! Be responsible- for yourself, your family and the country." (sic)

Netizens appreciated the efforts of John for trying his level best to help the needy, and also urged the actor do more of such things as many young people look up to actors as their role models.