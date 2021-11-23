John Abraham On Satyameva Jayate 2 Locking Horns With Salman's Antim: If Clashes Are Imminent, So Be It

John Abraham is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Satyameva Jayate 2 which is slated to release in theatres on November 25. Salman Khan-Aayush Sharma's Antim: The Final Truth, another big-ticket film, will be hitting the big screens on the next day (November 26). In his latest interview with a leading tabloid, John spoke about his film releasing with Salman-Aayush's movie.

The actor told Hindustan Times, "I feel at least in the first six months, all films should have decided to give each other some space. But unfortunately, I also understand the reality that there are more films than space. If clashes are imminent, so be it. We can only wish well for others, that's it."

Speaking about why the makers waited to get a theatrical release for Satyameva Jayate 2 instead of going the OTT route, John explained, "I was 100 percent sure we had to wait. If we had to wait for another six months, we would have for a theatrical release, there was no other way. We were very clear."

Interestingly, Satyameva Jayate 2 features John Abraham in a triple role. The actor revealed that initially he had turned down the third role in the film as he felt that it was too much for him. However, director Milap Zaveri finally managed to convince him.

"I initially refused to do the third role and said it's too much for me. Then Milap (Zaveri, director) convinced me and said 'listen, this role is very important' and honestly, he was right. For me, that's my best role in the film. I totally love it. Those 45 minutes in the film are beyond fantastic. Rest of the film is entertaining, fun, but that third role of a farmer takes the film to another high. You are with him and root for him. I felt overworked at times, but we enjoyed the process because Milap is a positive guy," the taboid quoted John as saying.

John Abraham-starrer Satyameva Jayate 2 also stars Divya Khosla Kumar in a pivotal role.