John Abraham Reacts To Aamir Khan Quitting Social Media: I Was Planning To Do That Years Ago

In a conversation with a leading daily, actor John Abraham reacted to the news of Aamir Khan quitting social media and shared her take on social media trolls. "I was planning to do that (quit social media) years ago," said Abraham.

Speaking about actors' involvement in social media, John said, "Managers and producers tell actors what to do, and even actors, sometimes, get drawn into the trending business. But when managers say that you're trending on Number 2, an actor needs to say that this is not the poison I need to get into this, these things are very dangerous place."

"If you see trolls, you're in that space, if you don't see trolls, then you're not in that space. It is like watching a channel, which is all about sensationalism. You're watching the channel, because you dwell on it. I don't watch any channels. I think it is nice that actors stay away from that. It is nice that actors just do their jobs and go back home," added John.

Apart from John, his Mumbai Saga co-star Emraan Hashmi, who was also present at the same interview, shared his take on social media trolls. He said that he feels social media can be a great tool to do lots of things, and one should only see the positives of it.

Emraan also said that actors should not get into the habit of going through comments.

"See everyone has an opinion now after the explosion of social media for 10 years. And I am okay with opinions, but there are people who kind of spew hate. Why? Not because they have anything personal with us; I truly believe it's because there is something messed up. Life might have been unkind to them, that's why they're venting it on us," added the Murder actor.

He concluded by saying that any constructive person, who is constructive about his/her life, won't sit on a YouTube channel and start putting out 'shit' about a video.

