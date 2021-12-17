john-abraham-reacts-to-shah-rukh-khan-starrer-pathan-release-date

In his recent tete-a-tete with a leading day, actor John Abraham said that he is a big screen hero, and he cannot visualise himself as an OTT actor. In the same interview, John also reacted to his upcoming film Pathan's release date, and said that he can't give out any detail, because the shooting of the film has not been finished yet.

Speaking about his upcoming releases, John told Hindustan Times, "My film Attack releases on Republic Day 2022, then Ek Villain Returns somewhere in June on Eid, and I have no idea about Pathan because we have not yet finished shooting for it so I cannot comment on it."

During the same conversation with the leading daily, when John was asked if he is okay with releasing his film on an OTT platform owing to certain circumstances, he asserted that he believes nothing can match the experience of watching a film inside a theatre.

"It is very simple. Take Sooryavanshi, for example. Watch it with an audience and see the experience you have. Then go back to your house and see the experience you have watching a film on a tablet. You tell me the difference. We make OTT films, don't get me wrong and we respect those platforms. But, some films are not OTT films."

He further said, "I believe, in my head, I am a big screen hero, and I will come on the large screen. At this point, I can't even visualise myself coming for a subscription fees, it is difficult. All my films have been designed for the big screen for the next three years. So that is the way it is going to be for the next few years at least. I don't have the time to do anything else outside of big screen films at this point of time... But, never say never."