John Abraham's Satyameva Jayate 2 Eid Release Pushed To Later Date Due To COVID; Film Escapes Clash With Radhe

John Abraham's upcoming film Satyameva Jayate 2 was supposed to lock horns with Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai at the box office on Eid this year. However, the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic has forced the makers of Satyameva Jayate 2 to push the release of their film to a later date.

ALSO READ: Satyameva Jayate 2: John Abraham's Double Role Revealed In New Poster; Film To Clash With Radhe On Eid 2021

The makers issued a joint statement to make this announcement. It read, "In these unprecedented times, nothing matters more than the safety and health of our countrymen & patrons. Our film Satyameva Jayate 2 will now release on a later date. Till then, let's keep our masks on and do our best to keep our loved ones and ourselves out of the harm's way. Jai Hind."

Have a look.

Helmed by Milap Zaveri who directed Satyameva Jayate, the second film in the franchise, has John Abraham essaying a double role for the first time in his career. Last month, the makers had unveiled a new poster of the film which featured two John Abrahams; one in a cop's uniform and the other casually dressed. The action thriller stars Divya Khosla Kumar as the leading lady.

ALSO READ: John Abraham Says He Does Not Give A Sh*t About Critics; 'They Have Become A Joke'

Earlier, Satyameva Jayate 2 was supposed to release on October 2, 2020. However, the film's release got postponed owing to theatres being shut due to COVID 19 lockdown.

Talking about the present scenario, while the release of Satyameva Jayate 2 has been postponed indefinitely, Salman Khan's Radhe will be keeping up with its Eid release date. The film will have a hybrid release on May 13 which means besides releasing in theatres, the entertainer will also be premiering on Zee5 and DTH platforms on the same day.