John Abraham Says Celebs Are Not Flag-Bearers For Every Issue, 'Not Endowed With Superpowers'

John Abraham recently confirmed the new release date of his upcoming film, Satyameva Jayate 2. The actor took to his Twitter account and revealed that the film which was supposed to hit the theatres on May 12, will now release two days later on May 14, 2021.

John, who has been part of many patriotic films, during a media interaction opened about his stance in real life about social issues. Abraham went on to share that he speaks up about issues that are close to him and that all celebrities can't be flag-bearers for every issue.

John added that he is aware that voicing opinions on certain issues also brings toxicity and some negativity. It is also one of the reasons he chooses not to talk about some issues, "because I know there are others voicing theirs on other issues. There is no point in me voicing my opinion on every issue in the country."

"I rather voice my opinion on certain issues without spreading myself too thin. We can't be flag-bearers for every issue, and the public should not assume that we necessarily need to be that for all issues. As long as we all understand that we are also limited like every other citizen of the country, and not endowed with superpowers, then it's all fine," he added.

Apart from Satyameva Jayate 2, John is also gearing up for the release of Mumbai Saga, as well as Attack. The action-packed entertainers are bound to keep the actor busy all year, but fans are most excited for his upcoming film Pathan. The Sidharth Anand directorial will reportedly star John as the antagonist alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in the leading roles. He is also rumoured to be the main antagonist in Prabhas-starrer Salaar.

