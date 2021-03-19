John Abraham Says He Disrespects Award Shows; 'It's Comical To See Actors Dance & Then Collect An Award'

In a brutally honest interview, actor John Abraham admitted that he doesn't respect award shows and compared the events to circus, where actors perform like 'jokers' and later, collect awards. John, who's currently busy promoting his latest release Mumbai Saga, told a media agency, "I totally don't respect awards. It's a joke. It's comical to see actors dance and then collect an award and make funny jokes."

"I feel what they are doing is not necessarily wrong or what I am doing is wrong. But I am on this side of the fence. I am quiet about it. I just don't go for these functions. I will be a joker going to a circus, it will be demeaning and I don't want to do that," added the New York actor.

In the same interview with the media agency, John also spoke about the release of Mumbai Saga, which also stars Emraan Hashmi in the lead role and said that he doesn't have much expectations from the box office. However, the actor asserted that from the beginning, he knew that the film deserves to release in theatres and is not made for any OTT platform.

"No one is sure what will happen the next day. We are not experts here. We are sure that we want to release in the theatre. We know that 'Mumbai Saga' needs a big-screen experience and merits a large screen release and that is what we are doing," added Abraham.

Directed by Sanjay Gupta, the film also stars Suniel Shetty, Kajal Aggarwal, Mahesh Manjrekar, Rohit Roy, Gulshan Grover and others in key roles.

Apart from Mumbai Saga, John has Satyameva Jayate 2, Pathan, Ek Villain Returns and Attack in his kitty.

