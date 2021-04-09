John Abraham Says He Does Not Give A Sh*t About Critics; 'They Have Become A Joke'

It seems actor John Abraham is following Salman Khan's footsteps. In his recent conversation with a media portal, John made it very clear that he does not care much about what critics have to say about his films, and only audiences' feedback matters to him.

Speaking about his film Satyameva Jayate, which was a commercial success but had received poor reviews from the film critics, John said that he was sure that it was a smart film.

"I don't give a sh*t about critics who didn't like it. I am not being condescending towards reviews, but lately, they have become a joke. There are people on YouTube who have a lot to say about a film. Satyameva Jayate had elements of Deewar [1975] in it, and that's what drew me to the franchise. My reason was clear - I believed in the film, but above anything else, I like Milap. People who criticise me aren't feeding me," averred the Dhoom actor.

Abraham further stated that he believes in Milap Zaveri, as he has a finger on the audience's pulse, making him the perfect fit to helm the upcoming vigilante actioner Satyameva Jayate 2.

ALSO READ: John Abraham Says He Will Never Go To Big Directors & Fold His Hands In Front Of Them For Films

"Once, Milap asked me, 'What will you do if Satyameva Jayate 2 fails?' I told him I will work with him again. The worst-case scenario will be that our budget for the third film will be Rs 5 crore. Milap has tremendous conviction when it comes to mass cinema. I have signed up to do that cinema, and if people don't like it, it's fine. But those who do, will devour it," added John.

With respect to work, John was last seen in Mumbai Saga. He is currently busy with the shoot of Pathan, which also casts Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles.

ALSO READ: John Abraham Gets Brutally Honest; Says Almost 90% Of Films That Opted For OTT Release Were Bad