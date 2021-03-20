John Abraham Says He Will Never Go To Big Directors & Fold His Hands In Front Of Them For Films

In his recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, actor John Abraham spoke about coming across fake people in the film industry and dealing with insecurities. The Dostana actor, who's well-known for being brutally honest, admitted that there are some fake friends in his circle, but he's smart enough to focus on his work rather than being involved with them.

John said, "If you get consumed by the industry, consumed by the fame, you are jacked. A lot of us get consumed, some of us don't. And for those who don't, great! You are successful, at least in your personal space. All actors are bound by a common thread called 'insecurity'. If you manage to wrench yourself out of there and you're secure about your space, which is what I try to create with my films when I became a producer, then you're not in any commercial rat race or fighting with people. You're not competing with others."

John further added that he's not someone who would go to any big director and request him to cast him in his movies.

"For me, I always look at what kind of directors want to work with me. Will I go to a big director and fold my hands in front of him? Never, I care a damn," added Abraham.

ALSO READ: John Abraham Gets Brutally Honest; Says Almost 90% Of Films That Opted For OTT Release Were Bad

John's Mumbai Saga co-star Emraan Hashmi, who was also present at the same interview, also shared his take on 'fake people' in the industry and said that it is very difficult to make friends in the industry, because the stock depends on Friday.

"I am talking about relations with directors, generally, the networking bit. When you're riding high, you can be the king on Friday, and you can become a leopard after doing a couple of duds here. It is not good or bad, that's how the industry is," added Hashmi.

For the unversed, Mumbai Saga hit the theatres yesterday (March 19, 2020), and the film received good response from the critics, as well as the audiences.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Saga Movie Review: John Abraham-Emraan Hashmi's Gangster Film Is Just An Empty Bullet!