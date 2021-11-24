John Abraham Says When Sooryavanshi Was Released 'Boycott Bollywood' Was Number One Trending Topic On Twitter

If you are an ardent fan of John Abraham, you must know that the actor has mentioned in several of his interviews that he makes films for his fans, and he is least concerned about critics' reviews and ratings. Similarly, the actor doesn't pay heed to trolls, who often have negative things to say about the film ahead of its release.

In his recent conversation with aleading daily, when John was asked if he takes the feedback and opinions of netizens seriously, he said that there is a huge dichotomy between what happens on Twitter and in the real world.

He told Times Of India, "On social media, the number one trending topic when 'Sooryavanshi' was released was #BoycottBollywood, but the film still clocked in huge numbers on day one. So, there is a huge dichotomy between what happens on Twitter and in the real world. We forget that there is an India out there that wants to savour the experience of watching a film in a theatre, especially after the pandemic. They don't care about what's trending on social media."

John further added, "That's why as an actor and as a part of the film fraternity, I don't really care about the trolls. Does 'SMJ2' care about it? It cares about ticket sales. We resonate with the audience that's going to buy tickets to watch the film."

In the same interview, John also spoke about being synonymous with the action genre and said that he likes and enjoys doing action just like an actor who loves to dance. For John, doing action is like a romantic moment, because he is very comfortable in that space.

"A lot of stars often give up on action over a period of time because it wears you out physically. I have had injuries everywhere, but I have no intentions of slowing down in the action space. In fact, I am at my fittest best today. I intend to push the envelope in this genre even further and get more intense," added John.