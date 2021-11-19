John Abraham Snatches Phone Of Fan Secretly Filming Him & Leaves An Adorable Message

John Abraham who is gearing up for releases like Satayameva Jayate 2, often interacts with fans online. However, his recent interaction left a fan stunned. The actor while out on a walk was being secretly filmed by a fan, when he snatched his phone and walked away.

Satyameva Jayate 2 Trailer: John Abraham Takes On Three Roles, This Time Its Satya Vs Jay

The clip shows two fans sitting on a bike and recording the actor, who was walking on the street. He surprised them by grabbing the phone and speeding away however, John left a sweet message on camera and returned the phone.

The clip shared on social media shows him looking into the camera and saying, "Hi, how are you? Hi, you guys okay? That's my friend there." The clip also left the fans in splits.

The comments section was filled with praises for the star, one fan wrote, "He's soooo humble," while another called him "down to earth."

What Cold War? John Abraham Reacts As Salman Khan Urges Fans To Watch Satyameva Jayate 2 In Theatres

On the work front, his upcoming film is Satyameva Jayate 2, the sequel to his 2018 film. The trailer, released earlier this week revealed that John will be playing the double role of twins as well as their father in flashback scenes.

Satyameva Jayate 2 also features Divya Khosla Kumar as the female lead, while Nora Fatehi will appear in a special song titled Kusu Kusu. The release of the film has been delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and it will now be out in theatres on November 25.