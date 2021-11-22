John Abraham Wants Marvel Studios To Replace Everybody In Avengers With Him, Fan Calls Him India's Hulk

John Abraham is gearing up for the release of the second installment of his vigilante actioner Satyameva Jayate. The actor is all set to play a triple role in the film, of twins and their father possibly in flashbacks. The film also stars Divya Khosla Kumar as the female lead, alongside Rajeev Pillai and Anup Soni.

Milap Zaveri On Satyameva Jayate 2's Clash With Salman Khan's Antim: The Final Truth

Recently a fan account shared a video of the actor reading comments to the trailer of his upcoming film. One of the comments he read said, "Marvel Studios after seeing the trailer (said) let's replace Hulk with John."

John replied with a witty comment and said, "Very easily! Marvel Studios aap ko pata nahin hai (you don't know), we've created our own Hulk, we've created our own entire Avengers series with my character in Satyameva Jayate 2. Replace everybody with me."

The actor recently also opened up about playing the triple role in the film. He will be seen playing a farmer-father and his twin sons - a cop and a politician. Talking about the same he said, "It is very daunting to play all these roles in one film. One part was like a breeze because in the first film I played a similar role of a vigilante. The other character is a cop for which I would shoot two-three scenes a day. I couldn't get the hang of this guy (character) initially but finally, we nailed it. He is very interesting in the film."

John revealed that his favourite character to play was the father. "Besides, we had to get the distinction right between a brooding and funny guy. My favourite character is the father, it has turned out to be outstanding in terms of heroism."

John Abraham Snatches Phone Of Fan Secretly Filming Him & Leaves An Adorable Message

Satyameva Jayate 2, scheduled to be released in theatres on November 25. Directed by Milap Zaveri the film is produced by T-Series and Emmay Entertainment.