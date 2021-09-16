Josh Community Creator Himanshi Antil To Represent India At Iran Taekwondo Tournament In October 2021

India's leading and most popular short video app Josh is a boon for content creators who are looking out for a platform to exhibit their skills and bring their dreams to life. It's a one-of-its-kind app which forecasts budding talents to the world and gives them wings to fly high in the sky.

From bringing entertaining videos made by top content creators across various genres to giving rising stars a chance to tap into their inner creativity and follow their passion, Josh has something in store for all its users hailing from different walks of life.

One such upcoming talent in the Josh community pool is Himanshi Antil. The youngster who hails from Delhi, is a student of physiotherapy and national-level taekwondo player. She has been a recipient of many medals at various national and international taekwondo competitions.

Himanshi had won a gold medal in All India Inter Sai Korea Ambassador Cup 2019. She had also participated in World University Games. Now, Himanshi is all set to make the nation proud as she will be representing India at the Iran Taekwondo Tournament in October 2021.

Wait, there's more to this bundle of talent! Besides taekwondo, Himanshi is also a champion in mixed martial arts boxing, kick boxing and karate. Beware of her kicks and punches! With around 323.6 K followers and 1.4 M hearts, she is one of the best fitness creators on Josh who is known for her motivational fitness videos. 'All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy,' Himanshi strongly believes in this and doesn't shy away from flaunting her fun side with her entertaining and hilarious videos which are a hit with her followers.

Well, through the homegrown app Josh, Himanshi has not only discovered her lighter vein but it has also helped her in inspiring millions of sports aspirants to follow their dreams.