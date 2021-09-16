Josh Community Creator Nikita Tiwari Features In TM Music's 'Ek Woh Pal' Video

DailyHunt's popular short video app Josh has emerged as the numero uno in the content creation space within a short period of time. It has given a platform to budding talents to channel their inner creativity and explore their passion across various genres ranging from dance, music, fashion to fitness. The app has teamed up with some of the biggest brands to create cutting-edge content which strikes a chord with everyone.

Speaking about one such collaboration, Josh joined hands with TM Music for several major releases. Through this, the app ensured massive content creation with the help of some of its top community creators which in turn, made the latter's tracks viral. Recently, one of Josh's promising talents Nikita Tiwari featured in their new music video 'Ek Woh Pal'.

Nikita is a Mumbai-based fashion model and aspiring actress. Known to be a fitness freak, she was also a part of Maldives CreatorThon, a one-of-its-kind opportunity wherein handpicked creators were given an exclusive platform to create unique and engaging content.

The youngster who is a part of the Josh community, enjoys a huge fan base on the homegrown app with her interesting videos which cover topics like fashion, beauty and dance. Little did she know that her viral content on Josh app would help her bag a music video! It so happened that TM Music sent a brief about the idea of their song 'Ek Woh Pal' to Josh. The latter provided them with a list of their top content creators who suited the bill. After scrutinizing each and every profile and a virtual audition, TM Music zeroed in on Nikita for 'Ek Woh Pal'.

Watch the song.

The music video explores the varied moments and memories that renew connections and make way to the art of falling in love with life itself. Each moment instills nostalgia, reminding us of a time of innocence, love and reflections through which we seek connections and make each 'Pal' memorable. The beautiful song has vocals by Tushar Joshi and lyrics penned by Kaushal Kishore. It has been composed by Bharat Goel.

Well, we must say that all thanks to Josh app, Nikita got a chance to create her own memorable 'pal' which she will surely cherish forever!