Josh Community Creator Vikas Shakya Is Ruling Hearts In A Unique Way

Josh, India's own short video maker app has brought a refreshing change in the landscape of content creation with its fresh approach and quirky ideas. Not just that, it has also turned out to be a great platform for budding talents to showcase their ingenious skills and stand out from the crowd.

Speaking about the diverse creators of Josh, one name which has caught a lot of attention is Vikas Shakya. In a nation which is obsessed with Bollywood and cricket, this actor-social media influencer is among the new crop of 'people next door' who encourages many to give their dreams a shot.

Hailing from a small city, Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, Vikas' journey from farming field to setting the ramp on fire is all things inspirational! Despite limited resources, the lad gave wings to his dreams. He made a sensational debut in the world of modelling in 2021. After winning the Mr India Icon Season 2, Shakya also won the title of Mr India Icon 2021. He was declared 'Model Of The Year Season 3' where he was presented the award by popular actress and former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurrana. Vikas even bagged the 'Uttar Pradesh Icon Award 2021) and was awarded as 'Mr./Ms. Top Model Uttar Pradesh-2021-2022.'

Besides winning male pageants and making a mark as a social media influencer, the youngster is also a professional yoga trainer, singer, dancer and master of musical instruments. An active student of Benaras Hindu University, he is also a fitness freak who believes in the mantra 'Health Is Wealth.' His transformation from a normal person to multi-tasking virtuoso is a proof that nothing can stop you from achieving what you want in life if you believe in yourself.

And now, the multi-talented boy is taking the platform of Josh by storm with his catchy content. One of the most popular content creators with 1.1 million followers and 6M hearts on the app, Vikas is managed by Josh Bhojpuri Community Managers.

The youngster says that his soaring popularity on Josh was unexpected and gives the credit of this to Abhishek Pandey who manages his account on the app. Vikas believes that short video platforms like Josh is giving a big and better platform to a lot of digital creators who are ready to take their talent to next level.

The 'Josh' is definitely high for this desi boy as he has been upping his game on one of India's no 1 short video apps with his creative videos!