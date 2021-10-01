Josh To Organise Biggest Meet-Up With Top Creators For #LightsCameraJosh

India's most engaging short video app, Josh has become the central hub of all content creation with its out-of-the-box approach. The app launched a year ago in 2020 has already bagged the top spots, with 1000+ best creators, 15+ million UGC creators, as well as 100 million+ downloads. Josh is also captivating new users with the hottest entertainment formats among a wide range of demographics.

Adding another successful outing to its list, Josh in March 2021 at Park Hyatt, Hyderabad launched #LightsCameraJosh. Symbolising real talent and creator networking, the event began with 126 creators but only top 20 creators made the cut. The Hyderbad Instagram collective clout garnered an audience of 1.8 million with 68 creators. While the Josh collective clout garnered an audience of 94.5 million.

On the other hand, the collective clout of 200 Instagram and Josh creators have also been invited to LCJ Gurgaon. The Instagram clout has more than 10 million views, while the creators have 175 million views on Josh.

Brainchild of the Josh community, #LightsCameraJosh focuses on recognising and unifying the platform's talented creators and breaking all stereotypes.

Dhvani Bhanushali Launches Exclusive Campaign On Josh App For Her Navratri Song 'Mehendi'

Within a short span of time, Josh has become the fastest growing app in the world of content creation with its unique IPs like #LightsCameraJosh. It's an exclusive social event set to create a bridge between new creators and the star creators. The hashtag #LightsCameraJosh has already received 10.8 million hearts and 94 million views.

This event is on its way to become the biggest Hindi meetup done by any short video app in India! It has top creators like Swati aka @fairytale_swati, who has over 2.4 million followers on the Josh app with content ranging from fashion, dance and travel, along with talented and inspiring singer and artist Vejeeta, as well as Dipti Sharma, who is known for her fashion and beauty care content. Josh's top creators will be gracing the event with their presence.

Josh Community Creator Himanshi Antil To Represent India At Iran Taekwondo Tournament In October 2021

The initiative will help creators drive loyalty and retention from a large audience across a wide range of genres. It will act as a medium for new creators to interact with the massive Josh community. The creators will team up with some of the biggest talents to bring forth cutting-edge content, which will surely strike a chord with everyone.

Stay tuned to find out more about the exciting and fun event of LightsCameraJosh!