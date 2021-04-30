Senior Journalist Rohit Sardana Passes Away; Anupam Kher, Urmila Matondkar And Other Celebs Pay Tribute

Rohit Sardana who was a distinguished name in the field of Indian journalism passed away from an unfortunate COVID-19 infection on Friday. The journalist had also suffered a cardiac arrest before his demise. He joined the channel Aaj Tak in the year 2017 after leaving Zee News and since then had become a household name for hosting the debate show titled Dangal.

Some of the members of the film fraternity mourned the journalist's loss. Actor Urmila Matondkar took to her social media handle to share her condolences. The Bhoot actor's tweet read as, "My prayers for the soul departed #RohitSardana and deepest condolences to his family. May d almighty heal them Folded hands. Slandering a departed soul shows d sickest side of the human psyche." Take a look at her tweet.

My prayers for the soul departed #RohitSardana and deepest condolences to his family. May d almighty heal them 🙏

Slandering a departed soul shows d sickest side of human psyche. यह हमारी सभ्यता नही 🙏

#RIP 🙏🙏 — Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) April 30, 2021

A Wednesday actor Anupam Kher also took to his Twitter handle to mourn the senior journalist's loss. The actor's tweet read as, "My friend and the courageous and domineering news anchor of the Hindi news world #रोहित_सरदाना Heard the news of his death. I had talked to him about a month ago. Always kind, heartless and fearless. The grief of his departure has reached the depths of the soul. May the power of the family bless him. Om peace." The actor also shared a picture of Rohit with the same. Take a look.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh shared a tribute video for the journalist. He further offered his condolences to Rohit's loved ones. Take a look.

Deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of #RohitSardana - 🙏🏽🙏🏽 https://t.co/xyCNpEvrUi — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) April 30, 2021

Actor Payal Ghosh also expressed her condolences on social media. She tweeted, "RIP #RohitSardana Ji, Gone too soon. Om Shanti." Take a look.

RIP #RohitSardana Ji ,Gone too soon . Om Shanti. 🙏🏻 — Payal Ghosh ॐ (@iampayalghosh) April 30, 2021

Actor and film critic Kamaal R Khan also shared his grief on his social media account. He tweeted, "Famous anchor #RohitSardana Ji आज चल बसे! Today all other anchors should sit at their homes and think with a cool mind. This Life is like a dream. We all must live it with love and peace. We should not spread hate to divide people."

Famous anchor #RohitSardana Ji आज चल बसे! Today all other anchors should sit at their homes and think with cool mind. This Life is like a dream. We all must live it with love and peace. We should not spread hate to divide people. Pata Nahi Kab Bulawa Aa Jaaye? — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) April 30, 2021

Rohit Sardana received the Ganesh Vidyarthi Puraskar Award in the year 2018. The journalist was also well-known for hosting Taal Thok Ke. The show revolved around debates centred on hard-hitting issues. Filmibeat offers its condolences on the loss of the senior journalist.