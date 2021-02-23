JP Dutta's Daughter Nidhi Dutta And Filmmaker Binoy Gandhi To Tie The Knot On March 7 In Jaipur

Filmmaker-writer JP Dutta and yesteryer actress Bindiya Goswami's daughter Nidhi Dutta is all set to get hitched to director-beau Binoy Gandhi on March 7 in Jaipur, stated a report in ETimes. The report further stated that the sangeet ceremony will be held on March 6.

Revealing why the couple zeroed in Jaipur as the wedding venue, the tabloid quoted a source close to Nidhi and Binoy as saying, "It is a case of history repeating itself. Nidhi has zeroed in on Jaipur, as JP Dutta, known for films like Border and Refugee, had proposed his love to Bindiya in the pink city. The wedding will take place at the exact location and under the same tree where the senior couple had professed their love for each other, followed by the proposal. Besides, Jaipur is like Nidhi's second home. She would frequent the city with her mother as a child."

Nidhi Dutta and Binoy Gandhi had got engaged in August last year, and were to get married in December. However, the couple decided to postpone their wedding when they realized that many guests wouldn't be able to attend their D-day because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Finally, Nidhi and Binoy finalized March 7 for their special day.

The ETimes report further stated that bride-to-be has started sending out the wedding invites. A guest spilled the beans about the wedding invite and told the leading daily, "It is a customised invite. We have received a rose quartz tray and a box of mithai with silver Ganesha embossed on it. What makes the invite special is that the card has a shlok from a bhajan written by Nidhi's grandfather (OP Dutta) for a music album, printed on it."

Earlier, Nidhi Dutta had opened up about her love story with Binoy and revealed, "We met through a common friend. Binoy was to direct a film for our company, so it was his directorial debut and I was to act in it. The film never saw the light of the day, but turned out to be the beginning of our happily ever after.

Nidhi Dutta assisted her dad JP Dutta on his film Umrao Jaan which starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in lead role. She also produced the 2018 war film Paltan.

