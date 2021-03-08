JP Dutta's Daughter Nidhi Dutta Ties The Knot With Binoy Gandhi; Their Dreamy Wedding Pictures Are Out!

    For Quick Alerts
      Director JP Dutta and yesteryear actress Bindiya Goswami's daughter Nidhi Dutta got hitched to her filmmaker-beau Binoy Gandhi in a grand wedding ceremony at Rambagh Palace in Jaipur on Sunday (March 7, 2021). The glitzy wedding was a star-studded affair with celebrities like Suniel Shetty and his wife Mana, Arjun Rampal with Gabriella Demetriades, Raveena Tandon, Amrita Singh and others making their presence felt to bless the newlyweds.

      The wedding festivities began on Saturday (March 6, 2021) with mehendi in the afternoon and sangeet in the evening. Nidhi and Binoy exchanged wedding vows the next day in the evening. Meanwhile, pictures from their lavish wedding is going viral on social media. Have a look.

      The Bride And The Groom Pose For A Picture

      The Bride And The Groom Pose For A Picture

      Nidhi Dutta made for a pretty bride in a blush pink lehenga while her groom Binoy looked handsome in a an off white sherwani with golden embroidery and pink shawl. The couple is seen posing for a picture with Nidhi's parents, JP Dutta and Bindiya Goswami in this snap.

      Happiness Is In The Air!

      Happiness Is In The Air!

      From clicking selfies to posing for goofy pictures, Nidhi and Binoy had a ball at their wedding.

      Nidhi Dutta Is Excited For This New Phase In Her Life

      Nidhi Dutta Is Excited For This New Phase In Her Life

      Here's a candid picture from Nidhi-Binoy's varmala ceremony.

      A Glimpse From Nidhi Dutta's Mehendi Ceremony

      A Glimpse From Nidhi Dutta's Mehendi Ceremony

      The would-be bride Nidhi is seen flaunting her hands decorated with henna.

      Like Mother, Like Daughter

      Like Mother, Like Daughter

      Nidhi, decked in a pastel yellow and lavender coloured ethnic outfit, is all smiles while posing for a picture with her mother Bindiya Goswami.

      Selfie Alert

      Selfie Alert

      Arjun Rampal steals a selfie moment with the bride-to-be Nidhi.

      Ladies Wanna Have Some Fun!

      Ladies Wanna Have Some Fun!

      Raveena Tandon and Amrita Singh were also spotted having a gala time at Nidhi Dutta's wedding festivities.

      A Night To Remember

      A Night To Remember

      Nidhi Dutta-Binoy Gandhi's sangeet ceremony was filled with magic and love, and these pictures are the proof.

      Ready Steady Dance

      Ready Steady Dance

      From shaking a leg with her 'dulha' Binoy on the stage to doing a jig with her parents, Nidhi set the dance floor on fire on her sangeet night.

      Time To Say Cheese

      Time To Say Cheese

      Suniel Shetty and his wife Mana Shetty pose for a picture with the bride's mother Bindiya Goswami and a guest.

      Story first published: Monday, March 8, 2021, 16:28 [IST]
