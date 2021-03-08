JP Dutta's Daughter Nidhi Dutta Ties The Knot With Binoy Gandhi; Their Dreamy Wedding Pictures Are Out!

The Bride And The Groom Pose For A Picture

Nidhi Dutta made for a pretty bride in a blush pink lehenga while her groom Binoy looked handsome in a an off white sherwani with golden embroidery and pink shawl. The couple is seen posing for a picture with Nidhi's parents, JP Dutta and Bindiya Goswami in this snap.

Happiness Is In The Air!

From clicking selfies to posing for goofy pictures, Nidhi and Binoy had a ball at their wedding.

Nidhi Dutta Is Excited For This New Phase In Her Life

Here's a candid picture from Nidhi-Binoy's varmala ceremony.

A Glimpse From Nidhi Dutta's Mehendi Ceremony

The would-be bride Nidhi is seen flaunting her hands decorated with henna.

Like Mother, Like Daughter

Nidhi, decked in a pastel yellow and lavender coloured ethnic outfit, is all smiles while posing for a picture with her mother Bindiya Goswami.

Selfie Alert

Arjun Rampal steals a selfie moment with the bride-to-be Nidhi.

Ladies Wanna Have Some Fun!

Raveena Tandon and Amrita Singh were also spotted having a gala time at Nidhi Dutta's wedding festivities.

A Night To Remember

Nidhi Dutta-Binoy Gandhi's sangeet ceremony was filled with magic and love, and these pictures are the proof.

Ready Steady Dance

From shaking a leg with her 'dulha' Binoy on the stage to doing a jig with her parents, Nidhi set the dance floor on fire on her sangeet night.

Time To Say Cheese

Suniel Shetty and his wife Mana Shetty pose for a picture with the bride's mother Bindiya Goswami and a guest.