JP Dutta's Daughter Nidhi Dutta Ties The Knot With Binoy Gandhi; Their Dreamy Wedding Pictures Are Out!
Director JP Dutta and yesteryear actress Bindiya Goswami's daughter Nidhi Dutta got hitched to her filmmaker-beau Binoy Gandhi in a grand wedding ceremony at Rambagh Palace in Jaipur on Sunday (March 7, 2021). The glitzy wedding was a star-studded affair with celebrities like Suniel Shetty and his wife Mana, Arjun Rampal with Gabriella Demetriades, Raveena Tandon, Amrita Singh and others making their presence felt to bless the newlyweds.
The wedding festivities began on Saturday (March 6, 2021) with mehendi in the afternoon and sangeet in the evening. Nidhi and Binoy exchanged wedding vows the next day in the evening. Meanwhile, pictures from their lavish wedding is going viral on social media. Have a look.
The Bride And The Groom Pose For A Picture
Nidhi Dutta made for a pretty bride in a blush pink lehenga while her groom Binoy looked handsome in a an off white sherwani with golden embroidery and pink shawl. The couple is seen posing for a picture with Nidhi's parents, JP Dutta and Bindiya Goswami in this snap.
Happiness Is In The Air!
From clicking selfies to posing for goofy pictures, Nidhi and Binoy had a ball at their wedding.
Nidhi Dutta Is Excited For This New Phase In Her Life
Here's a candid picture from Nidhi-Binoy's varmala ceremony.
A Glimpse From Nidhi Dutta's Mehendi Ceremony
The would-be bride Nidhi is seen flaunting her hands decorated with henna.
Like Mother, Like Daughter
Nidhi, decked in a pastel yellow and lavender coloured ethnic outfit, is all smiles while posing for a picture with her mother Bindiya Goswami.
Selfie Alert
Arjun Rampal steals a selfie moment with the bride-to-be Nidhi.
Ladies Wanna Have Some Fun!
Raveena Tandon and Amrita Singh were also spotted having a gala time at Nidhi Dutta's wedding festivities.
A Night To Remember
Nidhi Dutta-Binoy Gandhi's sangeet ceremony was filled with magic and love, and these pictures are the proof.
Ready Steady Dance
From shaking a leg with her 'dulha' Binoy on the stage to doing a jig with her parents, Nidhi set the dance floor on fire on her sangeet night.
Time To Say Cheese
Suniel Shetty and his wife Mana Shetty pose for a picture with the bride's mother Bindiya Goswami and a guest.
