Jug Jugg Jeeyo First Look: Varun, Kiara, Anil & Neetu Get 'Shaadi Ready', Makers Announce Release Date

The wait is finally over! The makers of Jug Jugg Jeeyo have finally revealed the release date of the family entertainer along with some enticing stills from the film. Starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Prajakta Kohli, the Raj Mehta directorial is slated to hit the big screens on June 24, 2022.

In the stills dropped by the makers, Kiara Advani makes for a resplendent bride in red while 'dulha' Varun Dhawan looks dashing in a white sherwani. Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor also make for an adorable couple in their ethnic outfits. Jug Jug Jeeyo marks the Bollywood debut of ace content creator Prajakta Kohli.

Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram page to unveil the first look of his film and captioned it as, "Family is everything ❤ Issilye #JUGJUGJEEYO! Coming to take over the cinemas near you on 24th June, 2022."

Neetu Kapoor shared the same video and stills on her social media handle and wrote, "A film and people that are so close to my heart for multiple reasons!❤️ Come celebrate the wholesomeness of family with #JugJuggJeeyo. Coming to warm your hearts in cinemas near you on 24th June, 2022." The veteran actress is making her comeback on the big screen after a long gap with this movie. This is also her first offing post hubby Rishi Kapoor's demise.

An excited Anil Kapoor too joined in the bandwagon and wrote on his Instagra page, "Join us as we celebrate...FAMILY! #JugJuggJeeyo coming to cinemas near you on 24th June, 2022."

Produced by Karan Johar, Jug Jugg Jeeyo is Raj Mehta's second directorial after 2019 film Good Newwz which starred Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in pivotal roles.