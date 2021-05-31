Juhi Chawla Moves Court Against 5G Implementation In India; 'Radiation Is Extremely Harmful & Injurious'

Bollywood star Juhi Chawla has filed a suit against setting up of 5G wireless networks in the country. The actress who is also an environmentalist, said while she is not against technological advancements, there are sufficient reasons to believe that the radiation is extremely harmful and injurious to the health and safety of the people.

As per a report in NDTV, Justice C Hari Shankar who heard this matter at Delhi High Court on Monday, has transferred the suit to another bench for hearing on June 2.

An Indian Express report quoted Juhi as saying, "We are not against the implementation of technological advancements. On the contrary, we enjoy using the latest products that the world of technology has to offer, including in the field of wireless communications. However, whilst using the latter kind of devices, we are in a constant dilemma, because after doing our own research and studies regarding the RF radiation from wirefree gadgets and network cell towers, we have sufficient reason to believe that the radiation is extremely harmful and injurious to the health and safety of the people."

Juhi Chawla's spokesperson in an official statement, shared that the suit has directed the concerned department to certify that 5G technology is safe for humankind and all kinds of animals and birds.

Their argument revolves around the belief that if the telecommunications industry's plans for 5G come to fruition, no person, no animal, no bird, no insect and no plant on Earth will be able to avoid exposure, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, to levels of RF radiation that are 10x to 100x times greater than what exists in present times.

"The present suit is being instituted in order to seek a direction from this Hon'ble court to the arrayed Defendants, to certify to us and, therefore, to the public at large, that 5G technology is safe to humankind, man, woman, adult, child, infant, animals and every type of organisms, to flora, to fauna, and in support thereof, to produce their respective studies regarding RF radiation through mobile cell towers, and if not already conducted, to also conduct an efficient research, and without participation of private interest, and to subsequently furnish the report and declare whether or not the implementation of 5G in India would be safe, keeping in regards the health and safety of the present and future citizenry on India, including little children and infants, as well as infants of generations to come," the statement read.

