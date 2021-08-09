Juhi Chawla On Allegations Of 5G Lawsuit Being A 'Publicity Stunt': I Will Let You Decide

Actress-environment Juhi Chawla recently took to social media to break her silence over the Supreme Court quashing her lawsuit related to the implementation of 5G mobile technology in India. She also reacted to the allegations that her petition was a 'publicity stunt'.

The Yes Boss actress took to her Instagram handle and posted a video with a caption that read, "It was about time. I'll let you decide if it was a publicity stunt."

In her video, Juhu opened up on how her fight against installation of cellular towers began. The actress revealed that she saw 14 cellular towers suddenly crop in at the Sahyadri Guest House right in front of her own home. Later, she came across a news report which explained the harmful effects of cellular radiations on human health. That's when she connected with the agencies who could help her find out if she and her family were affected by radiation from cell towers too.

Later, the agency submitted a report to her, mentioning the various areas in her home with harmful levels of radiation, which could lead to health issues such as headaches, memory loss and irregular blood pressure. That's when Juhi sprung into action.

The actress revealed that she ran from pillar to post, giving presentations, filing PILs and petitions, seeking removals of the towers outside her home. Juhi said that they discovered that 13 out of 14 towers were illegally installed and were removed. Soon, people across the country reached out to her to seek her advice on how to fight against the cell towers emitting harmful radiations.

Have a look at the video.

Juhi further said in a statement, "Whatever transpired in June, left me feeling hurt and confused. On one hand, I received some bad press and publicity, on the other, I received heart warming messages from unknown people telling me they were genuinely and completely in support. One such message was from a group of farmers in Maharashtra which brought tears to my eyes , they wished to carry out a voluntary drive to collect a small sum of money from each of their 10,000 farmer community to help me pay the hefty penalty, I had been fined with."

She continued, "Moments like these made me grateful that no matter what, I had lent a voice to the health concerns of many, many simple people of my country. When the storm died down, and I could see more clearly, I became calm and strong because I realised what an important, timely, relevant and impacting question I had raised. Had it not been so, would the world have erupted the way it did?!"

"All this while I remained silent, because I believe silence has its own deafening sound, but now I'd like to bring forth some very important and shocking details of happenings, in my 11 year journey of discovering EMF radiation, its health effects and the glaring ignorance of certain authorities in this regard. I hope you can make some time to watch this video," Juhi said in her statement.

In June this year, the Delhi High Court had dismissed Juhi Chawla's lawsuit against the implementation of 5G technology and said, "This seems to be a publicity stunt. Why have you not approached Govt before coming to us? Has Govt refused to act on the issue? How has the Govt denied you any right?"

The Court had also imposed Juhi with a penalty of Rs 20 lakh for filing a 'frivolous' plea.