Juhi Chawla Reacts To Being Trolled For PIL Against 5G, Says She Has Been Talking About Radiation For Years

Juhi Chawla recently filed a lawsuit in Delhi High Court on the health risks associated with 5G telecom technology. The actress took to her Instagram account and urged netizens to do a bit of research on the ill effects of radiation.

Asking fans to join her in the first virtual hearing being conducted at the Delhi High Court, she said, "People are asking me why I woke up suddenly and filed a suit. I want to tell them that I didn't wake up today. I have been speaking about radiation, safe cell phone use, cell phone tower radiation since the last 10 years and tried to spread awareness on the same as much as possible."

The actress went on to explain that "phones work on radio waves, which are increasing in our environment." She shared that 4G to 5G is a very big leap. "Radiation will increase exponentially. See, you know it, everything in moderation is fine but when it is more than required then you get to know the ill effects of it," she added.

Citing an example of the pharma industry, Juhi said that research on side effects of a new drug is done for 15 years meanwhile, everyone has been exposed to radiation for last 20 to 25 years, "has anyone studied about this?"

Talking about the memes on her and trolls she added, "I want to thank those who have made memes on me. Because of these memes a lot of people got to know about this. So, keep it coming, let's enjoy the ride."

For the unversed, the suit filed through advocate Deepak Khosla, sought that the authorities certify to the public at large, that 5G technology is safe to humankind, man, woman, adult, child, infant, animals, and every type of living organism, flora, and fauna.

In the complaint, Juhi had said she believes "These 5G plans threaten to provoke serious, irreversible effects on humans and permanent damage to all of the Earth's ecosystems."