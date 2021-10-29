Juhi Chawla Signs Rs 1 Lakh Bond For Aryan Khan's Bail At Sessions Court; Will Be Released On Saturday Morning

The Bombay High Court granted bail to Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan on Thursday (October 28) in the Mumbai cruise drugs bust case. Today, the court released the bail conditions for Aryan and actress Juhi Chawla, Shah Rukh Khan's co-star in many movies, arrived at Mumbai Sessions Court on Friday evening to sign the surety bond of Rs. 1 lakh for him. This means that she would be legally responsible if at all Aryan Khan failed to pay the money.

The signing of the surety bond was crucial for the court to send release papers to Mumbai's Arthur Road jail, where Aryan Khan spent almost three weeks. After signing the documents, the actress told reporters afterwards that it’s a big relief for everybody, now that everything’s over. "The main thing is - ab bas bachcha ghar aajayega (Aryan will return home) It's a big relief," she said.

Juhi was one of Shah Rukh Khan's earliest co-stars and the pair have shared screen space in several films like Yes Boss, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, Darr, Duplicate and Bhoothnath to name a few. Moreover, they are professionally associated too as they later became co-owners of the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders.

Meanwhile, Aryan will have to spend another night in jail as his bail papers missed the deadline today. The hard copy of the release order had to be dropped in the "bail box" at Mumbai's Arthur Road before 5.30 pm for him to leave jail this evening. However, the jail officials have stated that the papers did not reach them on time.

An official was quoted by PTI as saying, "We won't give special treatment to anyone. The law is the same for all. The deadline for receiving the bail papers was 5.30 pm. That has passed. He won't be released today."