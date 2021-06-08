Junaid Khan's Maharaja Is The First Film To Resume Production Post Lockdown: Report

Last week, a 5-level unlock plan was announced by the Maharashtra Government. Among businesses, film and television shoots are also set to resume in the coming weeks in a similar pattern from 2020. According to reports, filmmakers are considering beginning production in a bio-bubble with the work duration not extending eight hours.

One of the very first films to resume production today (June 8) is Junaid Khan-starrer Maharaja. The Yash Raj Films project, directed by Siddharth P Malhotra had begun shooting on February 15, 2021, but had to be halted due to the surging in COVID-19 cases. Now, the filming is set to continue on the set constructed in Mumbai's Marol. Maharaja based on Maharaj Libel Case will mark the acting debut of Aamir Khan's son Junaid.

A report in Bollywood Hungama said that the production house has decided to work with a minimum number of people on the film set. After the government issued new SOPs, a team of 100 members who took their first COVID-19 vaccine took an RT-PCR test before beginning the shoot.

Reportedly, the studio is prepared to work with only 25 junior artists on the sets along with the main cast, and a few key members of the production team.

Talking about the film, Maharaja is set to follow the case against a newspaper that had exposed the sexual exploitation of female devotees. While Junaid will be seen playing journalist Karsandas Mulji, the film also stars Shalini Pandey, Sharvari, and Jaideep Ahlawat in pivotal roles.